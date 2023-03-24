News

Out of pocket

If you're bummed at the cost of transport in Jozi, read this

Illuminating study compared transport costs as percentage of living wage

24 March 2023 - 17:39
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

PRINT HEAD: Jozi has something to celebrate — cheap public transport

PRINT BLURB: Analysts studied the price of public transport in 45 major cities around the world and compared these costs with local wages with Joburg 'among the cheapest'

 

Load-shedding, the cost of living, poor service delivery: South Africans have more than enough to feel angry about.

An international survey, however, has revealed that there’s at least one aspect of life in which we’re faring better than other countries, and that is the cost of public transport.

Analysts at Picodi, an international group that helps citizens find ways to cut their living costs, checked the public transport fares in 45 cities worldwide and juxtaposed the transport expenses with local average wages.

“In our study, we took a closer look at single ticket prices, as well as monthly passes, which allow for unlimited travel within the city limits,” said Picodi’s communications team.

With Johannesburg one of the 45 under scrutiny, it was found to be “among the cheaper cities” when it comes to the cost of public transport.

A monthly pass in Jozi costs about R779.60 ($44), which is 3% of the average net wage in that city.

This result is similar to ratios in Amsterdam (2.9%) and Stockholm (3%).

The most expensive single tickets can be found in London, Zurich and Oslo where they cost about $4 to $5.

The highest prices for monthly passes are paid by citizens of London ($271), Dublin ($166) and New York ($127).

In three out of 45 cities, public transport is free for citizens — Luxembourg, Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, and Valletta, the capital of Malta.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cost of living burden shows in surrendered insurance policies

The financial squeeze on South Africans has shown increasing numbers of consumers stopping their risk insurance premiums and cashing investment ...
News
1 week ago

Cash flow counts: getting it right before year-end

SPONSORED | Understanding your sources of cash and where your money goes each year is essential to maintaining a sustainable business, says Sage
Business Times
1 week ago

Snapshot of spending patterns shows how food costs dominate our lives

Most South Africans are spending almost 50% more now on their groceries than they did in 2019, according to Spendtrend23 report.
News
2 weeks ago

UK house prices are rising the most since June, Halifax says

Halifax said UK house prices rose at the quickest monthly pace since June, suggesting strength in the property market that may prevent a deep decline.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  5. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected