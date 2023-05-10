Black Business Council urges Gordhan to drop load-shedding court appeal

The Black Business Council (BBC) has urged public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to “put the country first” by not appealing a Pretoria high court judgment ordering the government to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations are shielded from load-shedding.

“The BBC requests the government to do all in its powers to ensure that the vulnerable sectors of our country, society and economy are protected against the ravages of load-shedding. Appealing the judgment will project the government as only caring for the rich and advantageous,” said BBC president Elias Monage.

The Sunday Times reported that taxpayers face an enormous bill if the government has to implement the court ruling.

Last Friday, the Pretoria high court ordered Gordhan to “take all reasonable steps” within 60 days to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the facilities. But an appeal against the court order is “very likely”, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. “We have significant concerns about the judgment and its impact on the stability of the grid and the negative effect on the fiscus,” he said.

On Monday Gordhan’s office said the department was appealing the decision.

The ruling comes as concern mounts over electricity supply during the coming winter months, with some energy experts suggesting load-shedding will reach record highs.

The BBC says should the focus should be on finding ways of giving effect to the judgment.

Monage said the judgment marked a fundamental and important shift in the enforcement of the constitution.

“During load-shedding, it is imperative for critical infrastructure to continue operating. The sectors of the economy that are targeted to be spared from load-shedding by the judgment are critical.”

Furthermore, Monage said, the BBC called on the government to provide tangible power relief support measures to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), including black and women owned businesses to curb the closing down of businesses and worsening unemployment.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.