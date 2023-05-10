Soccer

Amajimbos bomb out of the Under-17 Afcon after 5-0 thrashing by Senegal

10 May 2023 - 20:18
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Coach Duncan Crowie has failed to help Amajimbos qualify for the U17 Fifa World Cup after SA lost to Senegal in Algiers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Two first half own goals from centre backs Wallace Renecke and Benjamin Wallace contributed to the South Africa Under-17 team’s elimination in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as they were routed 5-0 by tournament favourites Senegal in Algiers last night.

Not even the spirit of former SA president Nelson Mandela, who this stadium is named after and was inaugurated on this day as SA’s first democratic president, could save Duncan Crowie’s team from a humiliating defeat that also robbed the SA team of a place in the Under-17 Fifa World Cup later this year. 

SA started this match better but a mistake by Renecke in the 36th minute led to the first own goal before Wallace, the skipper, added the second blow three minutes later.

