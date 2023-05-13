News

Two arrested after drug lab worth R150m uncovered

13 May 2023 - 11:57
A fully functional clandestine laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg.
Image: Supplied

Two people were arrested after a secret drug lab worth R150m was uncovered by the Hawks in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg, on Thursday.

The arrests of the suspects, aged 72 and 37, were carried out by the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau in conjunction with Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force.

Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the police’s joint team executed a search and seizure warrant after an intensive investigation into the drug supply flowing into the Western Cape. 

“During the search, the police found Mandrax paste, Mandrax tablets, Mandrax press, oven to dry methaqualone, buckets of methaqualone and drums of powder used in the manufacturing of Mandrax worth an estimated R150m,” said Nkwalase.

Drugs found at a secret laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg.
Image: Supplied

Nkwalase said the suspects will appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday. 

They will be facing charges of dealing in drugs and contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieut-Gen Godfrey Lebeya extolled the Western Cape Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with Crime Intelligence for their meticulous detective work. 

“The collaborative approach proves to us that it is the only way to make a meaningful fight against syndicate crimes”, said Lebeya. 

