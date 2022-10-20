Farm used as drug laboratory in KZN forfeited to the state

The Asset Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained a forfeiture order for a farm which was allegedly used as a drug laboratory.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the Pietermaritzburg high court granted the order for Tigerkloof Farm, in the Ingogo area near Newcastle, on Thursday.

The forfeiture follows a preservation order obtained in May. The farm is valued at R1.2m and is about 132ha in size.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said it will remain in the custody of the curator, who will be responsible for its sale.

Proceeds of the sale will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (Cara) for use in law enforcement and crime-fighting initiatives. Cara is a separate account in the National Revenue Fund into which money and property are deposited after a judicial forfeiture or confiscation order.