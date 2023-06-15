It has been 47 years since June 16 1976, and the challenges facing young people today are completely different from what young people faced in those days.
Nowadays, the biggest challenges appear to be linked to the economy, chiefly a scarcity of jobs. There are just too many young people who get a decent education but are unable to find any job, let alone a decent one.
One area in which there are many challenges, but also many opportunities, is technology. However, not enough appears to have been done by government and corporates to exploit the full potential of the technological revolution. Another big challenge, which affects everybody and everything in society, is the interruptions to our power supply. Without a secure power supply, we will never be able to grow the economy and create more jobs, meaning that young people will be even more disadvantaged.
In this special publication to commemorate Youth Day, we examine some of these challenges, while also looking at young people who are achieving success despite what the world has thrown at them. We hope they will inspire others.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Youth Day: overcoming the challenges
Youth Day magazine outlines the problems faced by the younger generation, with a scarcity of jobs the most pressing
Image: Business Day/123RF/Anton Samsonov
It has been 47 years since June 16 1976, and the challenges facing young people today are completely different from what young people faced in those days.
Nowadays, the biggest challenges appear to be linked to the economy, chiefly a scarcity of jobs. There are just too many young people who get a decent education but are unable to find any job, let alone a decent one.
One area in which there are many challenges, but also many opportunities, is technology. However, not enough appears to have been done by government and corporates to exploit the full potential of the technological revolution. Another big challenge, which affects everybody and everything in society, is the interruptions to our power supply. Without a secure power supply, we will never be able to grow the economy and create more jobs, meaning that young people will be even more disadvantaged.
In this special publication to commemorate Youth Day, we examine some of these challenges, while also looking at young people who are achieving success despite what the world has thrown at them. We hope they will inspire others.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos