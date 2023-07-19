Cape drug dealer threatens journalist in court: ‘You're dead’

Convicted drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy threatened a journalist in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, in full view of a large contingent of heavily armed members of the police's anti-gang unit.
Murphy, sitting in the dock during the sentencing proceedings, had a full gallery of supporters — including a murderer out on parole — looking down upon him, with his lawyers seated in front of him. Police officers were armed with R5 assault rifles, present to protect the prosecutors, the investigating officer and the judge.
The media was on a bench overlooking the proceedings, including TimesLIVE investigative journalist Aron Hyman. Murphy stared at Hyman until he caught his attention and then pulled his thumb across his throat and said, “you're dead”, pointing towards Hyman.
Murphy is allegedly linked to one of South Africa's most notorious gangs, the 26s.
On 12 July, he was convicted of 197 counts relating to charges of running a criminal enterprise that flooded the Cape Flats with tik, a vicious drug that brings destruction to the life of users and their families.
On the same day, TimesLIVE published an article about the conviction, describing it as a landmark ruling since it was the first time a drug-dealing conviction was secured under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
It was also the first night that Murphy spent in Pollsmoor Prison. Since his arrest in 2015 he has been out on a warning but the court decided to incarcerate him after his conviction.
The court case itself was marred by death, including the murder of Murphy’s legal representative, advocate Vernon Jantjies.
Murphy had previously displayed his displeasure with Hyman’s coverage of the case, including an article about Jantjies’ death, a murder Murphy denied having any involvement in, saying Jantjies was a father figure to him.
Murphy did not take legal steps against TimesLIVE, neither did he approach the press ombudsman.
TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara said Murphy's death threat to Hyman amounted to a threat against media freedom.
“We do not take threats from drug dealers and criminals lightly. The Cape ganglands is notorious for taking hits out on anyone daring to challenge them.
“Our reportage on Murphy and his criminal network has exposed a group of thugs hell-bent on destroying communities. This is how we, the media, help to make the world a safer place. Now we are forced to take precautions to keep our own reporter safe from this criminal.”
Sefara said Hyman had opened a case of intimation with the police.
“We call on the police to take this matter seriously, investigate accordingly and bring a new charge of intimidation against him. Threatening a journalist should not go unpunished,” said Sefara.
Cape drug dealer threatens journalist in court: ‘You're dead’
Image: Melinda Stuurman
