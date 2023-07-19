Authorities dig into cause of earth-shattering Bree Street explosion
The area has been evacuated due to the strong smell of gas
19 July 2023 - 21:13
As authorities continue to probe the cause of the underground explosion below the notorious Bree Street, which houses dozens of flats and a major taxi rank that services thousands of people each day, Egoli Gas has quashed claims that the blast was caused by gas. ..
