News

State to oppose bail for KZN cop charged with girlfriend's murder

21 August 2023 - 19:32
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Busisiwe Ngubo was pregnant with triplets when she was murdered.
Busisiwe Ngubo was pregnant with triplets when she was murdered.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer linked to the killing of a pregnant woman appeared briefly in court on Monday on a charge of murder. 

Mbuyiseni Gema, 48, appeared in the Ixopo magistrate’s court where the case was postponed to Friday for a bail application. 

It is alleged Gema killed Busisiwe Mathembi Ngubo, 35, earlier this month in the eHlanzeni area. Ngubo was murdered a day before she was due to give birth to triplets.

It is alleged Ngubo left her home in eHlanzeni in the Ubuhlebezwe area on Friday after receiving a call from her boyfriend, the father of her children. Her body was discovered about 1.4km from her home the next morning.

Gema was arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state will oppose Gema's application for bail.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of pregnant woman

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer allegedly linked to the murder of a pregnant woman is expected to appear in court after he was arrested at the weekend.
News
10 hours ago

Former lover of murdered pregnant woman 'wanted her to terminate pregnancy'

The former lover of heavily pregnant Busisiwe Ngubo, 36, whose body was discovered on Monday morning, allegedly did not want to have children and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Opposition not happy with Reserve Bank report exonerating Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. RASHWEAT MUKUNDU | Mugabe’s ghost and a generational struggle as Zim decides Africa
  3. Six matric teachers yet to be paid for 10 months’ work News
  4. 'It's too much now': Cop blames Senzo Meyiwa trial for deteriorating health South Africa
  5. State to oppose bail for KZN cop charged with girlfriend's murder News

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS