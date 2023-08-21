A KwaZulu-Natal police officer linked to the killing of a pregnant woman appeared briefly in court on Monday on a charge of murder.
Mbuyiseni Gema, 48, appeared in the Ixopo magistrate’s court where the case was postponed to Friday for a bail application.
It is alleged Gema killed Busisiwe Mathembi Ngubo, 35, earlier this month in the eHlanzeni area. Ngubo was murdered a day before she was due to give birth to triplets.
It is alleged Ngubo left her home in eHlanzeni in the Ubuhlebezwe area on Friday after receiving a call from her boyfriend, the father of her children. Her body was discovered about 1.4km from her home the next morning.
Gema was arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state will oppose Gema's application for bail.
State to oppose bail for KZN cop charged with girlfriend's murder
TimesLIVE
