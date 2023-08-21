South Africa

KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of pregnant woman

21 August 2023 - 10:17
Busisiwe Ngcobo was pregnant with triplets when she was murdered.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer allegedly linked to the murder of a pregnant woman is expected to appear in court after he was arrested at the weekend. 

The body of Busisiwe Ngubo, 35, was discovered last Saturday at Ixopo, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. She was murdered a day before she was due to give birth to triplets.

It is alleged Ngubo left her home in Ehlanzeni in the Ubuhlebezwe area on Friday after receiving a call from her boyfriend, the father of her children.

Her body was discovered about 1.4km from her home the next morning.

The 48-year-old police sergeant was arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate).

KZN MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza said the swift apprehension of the suspect reinforces the principle that no one is above the law. 

“This arrest not only restores faith in the justice system but also serves as a bold step in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV),” she said.

Khoza emphasised the importance of unveiling the truth about Ngubo’s death and ensuring the accountable party faces justice.

She appealed for united action against GBV, interpreting the arrest as a significant stride forward.  

The suspect is due to appear at the Ixopo magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

