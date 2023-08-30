Government called to set laws to boost reading rate among pupils through campaign launch

Government, civil society and the education sector are called to mobilise to prioritise the strengthening of early-grade literacy due to the high number of pupils who cannot read.

The Right to Read Campaign was launched on Wednesday at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg in response to the alarming literacy rate in the country.

This after the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) revealed in May that 81% of Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language including their home language.

The campaign is made up of a collation between the South African Human Rights Commission, the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), Equal Education (EE) and SECTION27 with the aim of mobilising society at large to improve literacy through legislation.

LRC attorney Cameron McConnachie said the PIRLS results were a wake-up call for the country.

“We cannot continue to let our [pupils] down in this manner. We need to take urgent action to address the reading crisis and binding regulations are an essential part of that,” he said.