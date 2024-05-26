Change is nothing to be scared of
26 May 2024 - 00:02
OK, so there’s a lot at stake on Wednesday. Either the ANC, after ruling the country for 30 years, gets a parliamentary majority or it doesn’t. Just one vote on the right ballot could swing it and the polls are no help. A week out, a daily poll from the Social Research Foundation on a (plausible) 60% turnout had the ANC national vote suddenly falling back to 40.8% after a slow rise to 46.3% a week earlier. By the same measures the DA rose to 27.2% from 23.7%...
