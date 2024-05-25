South Africa

Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC Siyanqoba Rally

25 May 2024 - 09:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Certain roads around the FNB stadium will be affected due to the ANC 'Siyanqoba Rally' this Saturday.
Certain roads around the FNB stadium will be affected due to the ANC 'Siyanqoba Rally' this Saturday.
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Johannesburg motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as certain roads around the FNB Stadium will be affected this Saturday due to the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally.

With just a few days to go before the elections, the ANC will this Saturday host their final rally at the stadium.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the following routes will be affected:

  • Shaft 17 and Nasrec Road
  • Booysens Reserve Road and League Avenue
  • Soweto Highway and League Avenue
  • League Avenue and Soccer City Avenue (Traffic Circle)
  • Shaft 17 off-ramp and Soccer City Avenue
  • Soccer City and Stadium Avenue
  • Golden Highway and Exhibition Road
  • Recreation and Nasrec Road

Alternative routes that can be used include the N1 highway, M1 highway, N12 highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

POLL | Does the ANC deserve another chance at being sole governing party?

Is the ANC getting a vote of confidence from you next week Wednesday?
Politics
1 day ago

If you want a dictatorial leader, you won't find that in me: Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa believes those seeking a dictator in him will be disappointed because that is simply not his leadership style.
Politics
1 day ago

PODCAST | ‘When women are in charge, things work’: Lindiwe Sisulu

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu says when women are in charge things work.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘When you fight police, you start war,’ Mkhwanazi tells protesting taxi ... South Africa
  2. Cyberattacks: Government pension fund members can’t access some services months ... Sci-Tech
  3. Two Gupta brothers reportedly arrested in India for 'abetting' suicide of ... South Africa
  4. Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November South Africa
  5. 'Take accountability': Family blasts TUT after student dies in varsity bash ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...