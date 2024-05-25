Johannesburg motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as certain roads around the FNB Stadium will be affected this Saturday due to the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally.
With just a few days to go before the elections, the ANC will this Saturday host their final rally at the stadium.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the following routes will be affected:
- Shaft 17 and Nasrec Road
- Booysens Reserve Road and League Avenue
- Soweto Highway and League Avenue
- League Avenue and Soccer City Avenue (Traffic Circle)
- Shaft 17 off-ramp and Soccer City Avenue
- Soccer City and Stadium Avenue
- Golden Highway and Exhibition Road
- Recreation and Nasrec Road
Alternative routes that can be used include the N1 highway, M1 highway, N12 highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.
Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC Siyanqoba Rally
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
