13-year-old 'schoolboy mistake' comes back to haunt minerals department

An outstanding unauthorised expenditure described as a “schoolboy mistake” which has been hanging over the department of minerals and energy’s head for more than 13 years resurfaced in parliament on Wednesday.

The R14.8m conditional grant which was made to the Mthonjaneni Municipality left members of the standing committee on public accounts “perplexed” after they were told that the payment was rejected twice due to a misspelling of the name of the municipality and verification of the banking details by the National Treasury.

This led to the process resulting in unauthorised expenditure, MPs were told.

The department of mineral resources & energy pleaded its case, asking Scopa to condone the unauthorised expenditure with funding to balance the books.

The department’s CFO, Yvonne Chetty, told Scopa: “Today, chair, my humble request is that we have been carrying this unauthorised expenditure from 2010/2011 in the then new department of energy, and we last disclosed it on 31 March 2023 so it’s almost 13 years we have been carrying this unauthorised expenditure.

“In my view the correct amount was paid to the correct person, it was used for the intended purposes, and it was not wasteful and we kindly request that this be condoned with funding, and it be done with the direct charge to the National Revenue Fund.”

She told MPs that the matter was first presented to the committee in September 2014 and the department was granted condonation of the unauthorised expenditure by the Treasury.

However, the approval did not specify if the condonation was with or without funding.

“Since the investigation has been concluded, the department has engaged National Treasury to deregister the transaction from its financial records. Our request today is for the condonation to be approved, with funding if possible.”