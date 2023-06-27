The DA said Mantashe’s decision was “deeply concerning”.
Mantashe must go: DA calls for minister to be axed over green energy signing snub
Image: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
The DA has called for the immediate dismissal of energy minister Gwede Mantashe after his snubbing of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s green energy signing.
Mantashe skipped a top-level meeting hosted by Ramaphosa with European leaders to launch a European-funded green-energy initiative last week.
Instead of joining Ramaphosa to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Danish and Dutch prime ministers, Mantashe attended a Cosatu event in Boksburg.
Mantashe told the Sunday Times he did not sign the MOU because he doesn’t “sign agreements I have not seen”.
The DA said Mantashe should be axed for his “continuous defiance of Ramaphosa and his failure to acknowledge his responsibility in energy planning and international co-operation”.
“It has become abundantly clear that Mantashe’s actions and ideologies are hindering the much-needed rapid and just energy transition in our country,” said the party.
Gwede Mantashe snubs Ramaphosa's green energy signing
