News

Elon Musk denies report of potential Starlink initial public offering in 2024

15 November 2023 - 19:24 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk has denied his rocket company SpaceX was discussing an IPO for its satellite internet business Starlink as soon as next year. SpaceX has an estimated value of $150bn and was the first private company to send humans into orbit. File photo.
Elon Musk has denied his rocket company SpaceX was discussing an IPO for its satellite internet business Starlink as soon as next year. SpaceX has an estimated value of $150bn and was the first private company to send humans into orbit. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk on Wednesday denied a report that his rocket company SpaceX was discussing an initial public offering (IPO) for its satellite internet business, Starlink, as soon as 2024.

He called it “false” in a reply to a post on social media platform X that shared a Bloomberg News report saying SpaceX had been moving the unit's assets to a wholly owned unit that would ultimately be spun off.

The billionaire entrepreneur has previously said he intended to list Starlink when revenue growth and cash flow became smooth and predictable. Earlier this month, he said Starlink had achieved cash flow break even.

SpaceX has an estimated value of $150bn and was the first private company to send humans into orbit. Its breakthroughs have left rivals, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, scrambling to keep pace as reusable rockets significantly reduce launch costs.

The Starlink unit is the world's largest satellite operator. On Wednesday, it obtained a contract to offer free internet in Mexico until the end of 2026.

“I believe he (Musk) will take Starlink out, not next year, but maybe 2025, 2026. He's waiting for a level of stability or predictability in revenue,” said Justus Parmar, founder and CEO of venture capital firm Fortuna Investments.

When the IPO happens, it will “be an extremely strong catalyst for everything space related”, Parmar said.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Liquor traders association 'astonished' by Lesufi's statement on licences South Africa
  2. Elon Musk denies report of potential Starlink initial public offering in 2024 News
  3. Police avoid dealing with kingpins plundering Eskom, says retired cop who ... News
  4. WATCH | Thousands of Israel supporters take to the streets in Washington, US World
  5. South Africa faces crisis as 81% of sewage discharge not adequately treated: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...