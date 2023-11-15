News

Police avoid dealing with kingpins plundering Eskom, says retired cop who probed corruption at entity

Former officer flags ‘swamp of organised crime’ at the parastatal

15 November 2023 - 19:08
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Retired police brigadier Jap Burger, who investigated malfeasance at Eskom, has slammed the police’s approach to investigating corruption at the power utility, saying investigators were focusing on low-level criminals while avoiding dealing with kingpins operating behind the scenes...

