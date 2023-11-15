Police avoid dealing with kingpins plundering Eskom, says retired cop who probed corruption at entity
Former officer flags ‘swamp of organised crime’ at the parastatal
15 November 2023 - 19:08
Retired police brigadier Jap Burger, who investigated malfeasance at Eskom, has slammed the police’s approach to investigating corruption at the power utility, saying investigators were focusing on low-level criminals while avoiding dealing with kingpins operating behind the scenes...
