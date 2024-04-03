Court finds ANC in contempt over DA's cadre deployment records request

The ANC suffered another setback in its case against the DA after a court found that the governing party was in contempt of court for its failure to hand over all documents related to its cadre deployment committee.

The ANC was ordered to release unredacted cadre deployment records including draft minutes, notes, attendance registers, communications and decisions of the deployment committee within 15 working days.

The governing party and its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula were found to be in contempt of court by the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday for failure to hand over all the documents relating to the period Cyril Ramaphosa chaired the deployment committee.

The DA launched an urgent contempt order application against the ANC after it did not provide it with all records of the deployment committee in its cadre deployment matter.