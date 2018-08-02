Zimbabwe police seal off MDC headquarters, election result coming 'very soon'

Police sealed off the headquarters of Zimbabwe's main opposition party and troops cleared the streets of the capital on Thursday, one day after protests over a disputed presidential election ended in deadly violence.

The security forces acted despite calls from foreign governments and international organisations for calm and for political leaders to show restraint.

The result of Monday's presidential election, the first since the army ousted Robert Mugabe last November to end four decades of authoritarian rule, had still not been announced by Thursday afternoon although the electoral commission said it would do so "very soon".

On Wednesday, Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of rigging the poll, although he offered no evidence.

Opposition supporters took to the streets to demonstrate and three were shot dead by soldiers amid clashes.

The army crackdown has punctured the euphoria that followed its removal of Mugabe, and fuelled suspicions that the generals who launched the coup remain Zimbabwe's de facto rulers.

In Harare, the contrast could not be stronger with November, when hundreds of thousands filled the streets, hugging soldiers and celebrating their role in ousting 94-year-old Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe had known since independence in 1980.