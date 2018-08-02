The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) on Thursday condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters in Harare on Wednesday

The body also called for the immediate release of the presidential results‚ saying the army should be pulled off the streets to end the curfew imposed in major cities on Thursday. Indications are that presidential results may be released on Thursday.

The inter-denominational grouping‚ which held a prayer meeting with various pastors and church ministers‚ as well as other Christian organisations in the southern city of Masvingo on Thursday‚ also called for days of fasting and prayer for the country.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the shooting of unarmed civilians. People were just sending their message to the government. Whatever happened‚ no amount would justify killing people. The government should have looked at other ways to disperse people exercising their democratic right. The army used guns and live ammunition on defenseless citizens as if there was a war. That is not acceptable‚” said Temba Siwela‚ the ZCC provincial coordinator in Masvingo.

The churches called for an audience with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)‚ and urged it to immediately release the presidential results to avoid further anxiety amid a restless nation.

There is suspicion that further delays could be viewed as an attempt to cook the results.