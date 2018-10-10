Social media is awash with memes of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe naughtily asking if he should return to office‚ complemented with jokes suggesting he should get dressed up just in case he’s called back.

This is because the past two weeks have seen acute shortages of fuel‚ drugs‚ food and a spike in commodity prices‚ presenting the biggest test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first 100 days in office.

Zimbabweans are quick to think the man they marched to remove at the behest of the military in November last year could have handled the situation better‚ but Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said it’s too early to crucify Mnangagwa.

“With these few days in power‚ what kind of miracle can be done to turn around the economy when we had 38 years of waste under Mugabe? Why can’t people give it time? Why not allow [Mnangagwa] to go a while and look at things positively‚ than to continue the political onslaught against Zanu PF and [Mnangagwa] when he has done nothing?” he said.