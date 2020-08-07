'Ace Magashule is out of order': Zanu-PF scolds ANC secretary-general

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party says ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is “completely out of order” for entertaining enemies of the state and allegedly taking sides with the opposition in the country.

Magashule appeared on SABC news on Thursday evening and disclosed that some ANC members met exiled Zimbabwean politicians and were briefed on the situation in SA's northern neighbour.

Pictures of Magashule with exiled former G40 members of Zanu-PF, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and Robert Zhuwao, a nephew of former president Robert Mugabe, were shared on social media.

Zanu-PF acting information and publicity secretary Patrick Chinamasa said in a statement: “Zanu-PF categorically states that Cde Magashule’s utterances were completely out of order.”

Zanu-PF added that Magashule was “an embarrassment not only to himself but the organisation he represents” for believing that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe.