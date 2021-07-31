More than 100,000 children in Ethiopia's Tigray could die of hunger- UNICEF

The United Nations children's agency said on Friday that more than 100,000 children in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray could suffer life-threatening malnutrition in the next 12 months, a 10-fold increase to normal numbers. UNICEF spokesperson Marixie Mercado said that one-in-two pregnant and breastfeeding women screened in Tigray were acutely malnourished.

"Our worst fears about the health and well-being of children... are being confirmed," she told a briefing in Geneva.

Spokespeople for the prime minister and a government task force on Tigray - where fighting between rebellious regional and federal forces have continued since November - did not immediately respond to requests for comment on UNICEF's statement.

Babies like 20-month-old Aammanuel Merhawi are suffering the most. He is a third below normal weight for his age. His feverish eyes glisten and his ribs are visible as he heaves, vomiting supplementary food fed through a nasal tube. All are signs of severe malnutrition.

"My milk dried up," his mother, Brkti Gebrehiwot, told Reuters at Wukro General Hospital in northern Tigray on July 11.