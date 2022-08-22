Don’t miss Fame Week Africa’s Top 10 Women in Entertainment

Sisters are doing it for themselves. They’re creating waves, and surfing them, across various entertainment sectors in Africa and beyond.

Fame Week Africa (FWA) 2022 has identified and selected 10 creative trailblazers, whose work will be broadcast from August 24-26 live at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town.

Amid challenges brought by the last few years, these women have shown their mettle, rising to the top of their professions and living their exceptional talents out loud.

FWA is a nexus for creative professionals across SA, Africa and the globe. The event hosts various shows, conferences and award ceremonies, focusing on film and television, arts, animation, music, media and entertainment sectors.

Here are the candidates who made it to FWA’s Top 10 Women in Entertainment, alphabetically and by sector:

Film and television

1. Ayten Amin, film director — Egypt

Ayten Amin's first short film Her Man has won several national prizes. In 2013, her debut feature film Villa 69 received the Special Jury Award for Arab Film at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival, the Cairo Film Connection Award for best film and the Hubert Bals Fund Award at Durban FilmMart.

She also co-directed the documentary Tahrir 2011, selected at the Venice International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and nominated for Best Documentary in Cinema For Peace Award in Berlin. In 2019, she directed 20 episodes of the hit drama Saabe’ Gaar (Seventh Neighbour), a 70-episode TV series.

2. Camille Eden, vice-president of recruitment and talent development for Nickelodeon — US (animation)

Camille Eden calls herself a “collaborative leader, who specialises in recruitment and talent acquisition, outreach and talent development”. She enjoys working with creatives at all levels to help them achieve their goals. Eden’s work includes being one of 54 black animation professionals who recreated the iconic Great Day in Harlem with Nickelodeon.