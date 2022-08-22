Don’t miss Fame Week Africa’s Top 10 Women in Entertainment
The event, which will host shows, conferences and award ceremonies, will be showcasing the winners’ work from August 24-26 at the CTICC in Cape Town
Sisters are doing it for themselves. They’re creating waves, and surfing them, across various entertainment sectors in Africa and beyond.
Fame Week Africa (FWA) 2022 has identified and selected 10 creative trailblazers, whose work will be broadcast from August 24-26 live at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town.
Amid challenges brought by the last few years, these women have shown their mettle, rising to the top of their professions and living their exceptional talents out loud.
FWA is a nexus for creative professionals across SA, Africa and the globe. The event hosts various shows, conferences and award ceremonies, focusing on film and television, arts, animation, music, media and entertainment sectors.
Here are the candidates who made it to FWA’s Top 10 Women in Entertainment, alphabetically and by sector:
Film and television
1. Ayten Amin, film director — Egypt
Ayten Amin's first short film Her Man has won several national prizes. In 2013, her debut feature film Villa 69 received the Special Jury Award for Arab Film at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival, the Cairo Film Connection Award for best film and the Hubert Bals Fund Award at Durban FilmMart.
She also co-directed the documentary Tahrir 2011, selected at the Venice International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and nominated for Best Documentary in Cinema For Peace Award in Berlin. In 2019, she directed 20 episodes of the hit drama Saabe’ Gaar (Seventh Neighbour), a 70-episode TV series.
2. Camille Eden, vice-president of recruitment and talent development for Nickelodeon — US (animation)
Camille Eden calls herself a “collaborative leader, who specialises in recruitment and talent acquisition, outreach and talent development”. She enjoys working with creatives at all levels to help them achieve their goals. Eden’s work includes being one of 54 black animation professionals who recreated the iconic Great Day in Harlem with Nickelodeon.
3. Dorothy Ghettuba, director of Africa originals at Netflix — Kenya
Dorothy Ghettuba is a Kenyan film and TV entrepreneur and the director of original series for Africa at Netflix. She is a co-founder of the Nairobi-based Spielworks Media, an African production company launched in 2009. In 2016, she was named among C.Hub magazine's 100 most influential creative personalities. Ghettuba is also a 2016 Archbishop Tutu fellow with the African Leadership Institute.
4. Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming, general entertainment at M-Net — SA
Nomsa Philiso has extensive broadcast and media experience spanning over 25 years in: media sales, channel and content management, technology project implementation, and general management.
5. Mehret Mandefro, co-founder of Realness Institute and filmmaker — Ethiopia and US
Born in Addis Ababa, Mehret Mandefro was one of the 2009 honorees in the Black Girls Rock Awards, receiving the Community Service Award. In 2014, she was one of the women honoured in the International Women's Day Celebration in New York City, by WomenWerk. The same year she co-produced the film Difret, directed by Zeresenay Berhane Mehari. Mandefro also co-executive produced a 2019 Mehari film titled, Sweetness in the Belly, and the documentary The Loving Generation, which she co-directed and co-produced was nominated for a Webby People's Voice Award.
6. Mimi Bartels, head of production of FilmOne Entertainment — Nigeria
Mimi Bartels’ career includes more than nine years in content creation, film production and distribution. Her focus is on collaborative building of creative excellence to push Nigerian storytelling to its maximum.
Music
7. Antos Stella, MD — Content Connect Africa — SA
With a significant impact on SA music over 30 years, Antos Stella is a well-respected businesswoman in the industry. Bridging the gap between creative and business, Stella has been part of some of SA’s biggest international artist deals, and a leading content aggregator, with a focus on telecommunications and digital distribution.
8. Domanique Grant, singer-songwriter — Canada
As a creator and three-time award winning entrepreneur, Grant works with brands, thought leaders and media to “share what millennials really feel”. Her critically acclaimed EP Playhouse has been performed on over half the continents around the world, she’s also one of 20 artists out of 1,000 in Canada selected for the Socan TD Incubator, which recognise artists with high viability.
9. Namakau Star, Singer — SA
In June 2022, Namakau Star launched her debut 7-track EP, Landing, through Paradise Sound Systems. Born in Johannesburg and now residing in Cape Town, she has been noted for her influence in the alternative RnB and Hip-Hop scene, TV appearances and commendations from different media outlets. In 2021, her music gained popularity through Apple Music’s curated playlists and on the Queens of RnB segment on MTV Base.
10. XXC Legacy, artist and cross-trainer ambassador — SA
Born Courtney Thandiswa Mthethwa, this noted young singer, rapper, theatrical performer, clarinettist, pianist and violinist has been dubbed a visionary for her achievements in the music and entertainment scene. Mthethwa graduated from the National School of the Arts, where she studied music theory, learnt piano and clarinet and participated in musical theatre productions.
“Fame Week Africa sees all of these exceptional women as winners, not only for their individual strengths and creativity, but for their collective impact on the world of entertainment. Join the FWA’s Top 10 Women in Entertainment live to see how these sisters are doing it,” says Martin Hiller, creative and content director for Fame Week Africa.
FWA, headlined by MIP Africa and Muziki Africa, is the perfect platform for Africa to bring her stories and content to the world. Based on the tremendous success of last year’s event, industry professionals from around the continent and abroad will once again shine from August 24 to 26 2022.
