×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria's military warns residents of bombings targeting bandits

22 September 2022 - 09:41 By Reuters
An advertisement running on local media warned people in Zamfara, Katsina and the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state to leave the forests in advance of a "heavy bombardment."
An advertisement running on local media warned people in Zamfara, Katsina and the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state to leave the forests in advance of a "heavy bombardment."
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago/ File photo

Nigeria's military is urging people in three northwestern states to leave forested areas ahead of a bombing campaign targeting bandits and terrorists, according to local broadcast stations and a military official.

An advertisement running on local television and radio stations warned people in Zamfara, Katsina and the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state to leave the forests in advance of a "heavy bombardment."

Murtala Alhasan Umaru, general manager at Zamfara state TV and radio, showed the advertisement to Reuters and said the military asked them to play it. There are versions in local pidgin English, Hausa, Kanuri and Fulani.

A military official reached by phone confirmed the advertisement's authenticity but declined to share his name or any further information.

Armed gangs of men, known locally as bandits, have killed and kidnapped hundreds across northwest Nigeria over the past two years, typically operating from remote forests. The country's thinly stretched armed forces have struggled to secure the large, remote regions.

The advertisement said the bombardment would "protect the life and property of Nigerians."

One man in Zamfara state, Abdullahi Abubakar, said he had heard the broadcast on the radio and had seen military fighter jets flying overhead.

Two other residents in Zamfara, one in Gumi and the other in Shinkafi, said there had been daily bombings since Saturday morning. The two asked Reuters not to identify them by name.

READ MORE:

Nigeria's Buhari, in last UN speech, raps leaders who extend term limits

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday criticised fellow leaders who extend term limits to cling to power, saying this was having a ...
News
18 hours ago

We have to bring our politics into the 21st century. Here’s how

In Africa politics are often seen as an older man’s game, despite the average age of people on the continent being 19, and women outnumbering men by ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most Covid-19 variants that resulted in travel bans against Africa originated in Europe: study

When SA identified new variants of Covid-19 during the height of the pandemic it faced discrimination, isolation and a tirade of travel bans from ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  2. Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN South Africa
  4. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  5. Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked