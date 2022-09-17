×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Most Covid-19 variants that resulted in travel bans against Africa originated in Europe: study

17 September 2022 - 10:40
New study by local and other African researchers shows that contrary to the popular belief, most Covid-19 variants of concern that were discovered in SA and resulted in travel bans against Africa, were found in Europe.
New study by local and other African researchers shows that contrary to the popular belief, most Covid-19 variants of concern that were discovered in SA and resulted in travel bans against Africa, were found in Europe.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

When SA identified new variants of Covid-19 during the height of the pandemic it faced discrimination, isolation and a tirade of travel bans from richer nations, with some labelling Africa as the main source of the variants.

But a new genomic surveillance study by Stellenbosch University, the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) and other African scientists has found that even though Africa was “the most discriminated against and penalised continent in the world with travel bans”, Europe was the main source of some variants of concern.

Published in Science this week, in the study, titled “The evolving SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in Africa: Insights from rapidly expanding genomic surveillance”, researchers argue that despite limitations of low testing proportions on the continent, the latest data “sheds light on the distinct dispersal dynamics of variants of concern, particularly Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron, on the continent”.

According to the large consortium of African scientists and public health institutions that analysed genomic and epidemiological data in more than 50 countries, most of the introductions of variants in Africa were from abroad. The consortium found the initial waves of infections in Africa were primarily seeded by multiple introductions of viral lineages from abroad, mainly Europe.

The report shows how the rapid expansion of genomics surveillance in Africa allowed the continent’s scientific community to describe the introduction and spread of Covid-19 variants in African countries in real time during the pandemic.

They have described the latest research as “a feather in the cap of African science and the restoration of incorrect perceptions based on unscientific and inappropriate reactions in the international community”.

The Alpha variant that emerged in Europe at the end of 2020 was responsible for infections in 43 countries, with evidence of community transmission in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Gabon and Angola.

For the Delta variant, the bulk of introductions were attributed to India, responsible for 72% of Beta infections. About 8% of Beta variants emerged in Europe, 5% in the UK and 2.5% the US.

Viral introductions of Delta also occurred between African countries in 7% of inferred introduction.

In the case of Omicron, the scientific results suggest 99% separate introduction or reintroduction of sublineages BA.2 into African countries are from Europe and 30% from Asia. Reintroduction of the Omicron variant into Africa originated more from Europe and North America than from other African countries.

SA was the first country to discover the Beta variant in 2020, and in 2021 it discovered the Omicron variant, which created immigration issues for South Africans after richer nations introduced blanket travel bans and the UK added SA to its travel red list.

Africa's Covid-19 scientists make Time magazine’s most influential people in the world list

Prof Tulio de Oliveira and Dr Sikhulile Moyo have been selected for this year’s Time 100 Most Influential People list.
News
3 months ago

In the paper scientists called for sustained investment for diagnostics and genomic surveillance in Africa as Covid-19 continues to evolve and other infectious diseases continue to emerge and threatening Africa’s healthcare system.

“These investments are crucial for pandemic preparedness and response and will serve the health of the continent well into the 21st century,” they said.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, described the enormous leap Africa made in genomic surveillance during the past two years as “the silver lining in the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The continent is now better prepared to face down both old and emerging pathogens. This is a model of how when Africans are in the driving seat we can come up with lasting change and stay a step ahead of dangerous diseases.”

Lead researcher Houriiyah Tegally, bioinformatician at Krisp and Centre for Epidemic and Response and Innovation (CERI), described the latest research as an “inspiring experience”.

“We witnessed small countries with no previous genomics experience become empowered in sequencing and bioinformatics methods, and how they started to actively participate in regular pathogen genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2. I think it will be a real model of how scientists and public health officials across countries can form a unified front against infectious diseases in the future.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Here to stay: how these luxury hotels beat the pandemic throttle

While much of the hospitality industry suffered from lockdown, some establishments managed to adapt
News
5 months ago

SA’s economy grew at fastest pace in 14 years in 2021

SA's economy expanded at its fastest pace in 14 years in 2021, rebounding from a coronavirus-induced contraction the year before.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death