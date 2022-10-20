Africa

WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected

20 October 2022 - 10:00 By Jennifer Rigby
Red Cross workers doff PPE after burying a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola on October 13, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda.
Red Cross workers doff PPE after burying a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola on October 13, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda.
Image: Luke Dray/Getty Images

The eight most recent Ebola cases reported during the outbreak in Uganda have no known links with current patients, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly disease.

In a briefing, the WHO said initial investigations into the cases by Uganda's Ministry of Health had shown they were not contacts of people already known to have Ebola.

"We remain concerned that there may be more chains of transmission and more contacts than we know about in the affected communities," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

There have been 60 confirmed and 20 probable cases since the outbreak began last month, and 44 deaths, the WHO said.

The strain spreading in Uganda is the Sudan strain, and the existing vaccines and therapies do not work against it.

However, the Ugandan government is collaborating with WHO to set up a trial of two vaccines in the early stages of development which do target the Sudan strain - one developed by Oxford University and the Serum Institute, and one made by the Sabin Institute in the United States, WHO confirmed. The US has also sent experimental therapies to help tackle the outbreak

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing some lockdown measures, including restricting movement and closing places of worship and entertainment, in Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the epidemic.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US sends experimental antibody, antiviral drug to Uganda for Ebola outbreak

The United States sent Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc's experimental Ebola antibody drug MBP134 to Uganda last week to ...
News
1 day ago

Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak

The Serum Institute of India plans to manufacture 20,000 to 30,000 doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine by the end of November for use in trials ...
News
2 days ago

Ebola kills five in Uganda, 19 other deaths likely connected, president says

Five people have died from Ebola in Uganda and another 19 deaths were likely caused by the disease, the president said on Wednesday, but he said he ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  3. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa
  5. Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg