Ethiopia government, Tigray forces to meet for first peace talks since conflict began
An Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces were due to meet in SA for the first formal peace talks since war broke out two years ago.
The talks will take place as Ethiopian forces and their allies make significant battlefield gains in the northern Tigray region, where they have captured several large towns in the past week.
The war is rooted in a power struggle between the federal government and Tigray authorities, who led the country's ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018.
The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.
Ethiopia's government said in a statement its delegation had left for SA to participate in the talks, which are being mediated by the AU.
