Africa

Passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways strike

05 November 2022 - 10:35 By Reuters
An employee of Kenya Airways pulls his flight case during a strike, by the pilots of Kenya Airways, organised by Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport in Nairobi, Kenya November 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An employee of Kenya Airways pulls his flight case during a strike, by the pilots of Kenya Airways, organised by Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport in Nairobi, Kenya November 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Thousands of flights were disrupted and passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways, one of Africa's biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them to call it off.

The strike will affect thousands of business and leisure travellers at one of Africa's most important aviation hubs.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said the carrier's management declined to listen to their proposals on how to resolve their grievances.

"No KQ (Kenya Airways) aircraft has departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport flown by a KALPA member from 6am this morning," the union said in a statement. "The strike is fully in force."

An airline official did not respond to a call seeking comment. Before the action the company had called the planned strike unlawful and warned it could jeopardise its recovery from the pandemic, saying it could lose at least 300 million shillings ($2.5m) a day.

A stranded passenger at the airport in the capital Nairobi, who identified himself as Lawrence, said he had arrived at 5am to take a flight to Johannesburg in South Africa but "unfortunately they've just told me that it's cancelled due to the strike".

Other passengers said on Saturday that the previous night was chaotic as travellers sought to travel before the strike started. Hundreds of passengers who had arrived in transit were trapped inside the airport as their connection flights failed to take off, they said.

The pilots union had said it would call a strike over a dispute on pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay for its members after a 14-day notice had passed without the airline's management addressing their grievances.

In last-minute talks to avert a strike, transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen had issued a plea to the pilots union not to go ahead with the industrial action.

One of Africa's largest airlines, Kenya Airways carried over 8,000 passengers daily in the first half of this year, according to the airline.

READ MORE

Kenya Airways flights proceed as scheduled, pilots say in talks

Scheduled Kenya Airways flights were taking off as planned on Thursday morning, hours after the expiry of a strike notice by the pilots union, an ...
News
2 days ago

Drought has killed 205 Kenyan elephants in 10 months, minister says

Drought in Kenya killed 205 elephants and scores of other wildlife between February and October as much of East Africa endures its worst drought in ...
News
1 day ago

Standard Bank open to acquisitions in Nigeria, Kenya

Standard Bank Group is open to acquisitions in Nigeria and Kenya as Africa’s biggest lender by assets expands its presence in key markets on the ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa