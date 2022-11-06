Africa

Passenger plane crash-lands into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

06 November 2022 - 17:09 By Nuzulack Dausen
Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.
Image: NTV Kenya via YouTube

A Precision Air flight carrying 43 people made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said.

At least three people were killed, the state broadcaster said in a tweet, citing a local official. There was no immediate confirmation from the airline, which said earlier that 26 people had been rescued from the plane.

Flight PW494, which departed from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, “crash landed” into the lake as it was approaching the lakeside city of Bukoba, Precision Air added.

The cause was not immediately clear, but the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) said the incident took place amid storms and heavy rains.

A witness told TBC he saw the plane flying unsteadily as it approached the airport in poor visibility conditions, saying it took a turn for the airport but missed and went into the lake.

Rescue boats were deployed, and emergency workers were continuing to pull trapped passengers from the plane, TBC said.

