Africa

Death toll from cyclone Freddy in Madagascar rises to 4 - govt

23 February 2023 - 07:39 By Reuters
Satellite imagery shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar in this undated satellite handout image obtained February 20, 2023.
Satellite imagery shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar in this undated satellite handout image obtained February 20, 2023.
Image: NASA Worldview/Handout via REUTERS

The death toll in Madagascar from tropical cyclone Freddy has risen to four, the government said on Wednesday, as the storm moved west across the island nation toward mainland Africa.

Freddy made landfall in southeastern Madagascar late on Tuesday with gusts of up to 180 km per hour (110 miles per hour), flooding the area and ripping roofs off houses. Its arrival came nearly a month after storm Cheneso killed 33 people and forced thousands from their homes in Madagascar.

In a statement, the government's National Office of Risks and Disasters revised the death toll up to four from one earlier. The storm has displaced 11,047 people, flooded 2,276 houses and destroyed another 2,267, it said.

After traversing Madagascar, Freddy could reappear in the Mozambique Channel, strengthening before making landfall in Mozambique and then potentially moving on to Zimbabwe, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The storm could affect more than 3.3 million people in total in Mozambique, Madagascar and Zimbabwe, OCHA said, citing a World Food Programme assessment.

READ MORE:

Madagascar hit by cyclone Freddy, at least one person killed

Madagascar's government suspended schooling and transport in the path of tropical cyclone Freddy, which made landfall in the southeast of the island ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo on high alert as weather service warns Cyclone Freddy may hit SA over weekend

The Limpopo co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs department is on high alert to deal with possible fallout from Cyclone ...
News
20 hours ago

Removal of shark nets prompts closure of some KZN beaches as cyclone Cheseno moves away

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board has removed shark safety gear along the north coast, prompting the closure of three beaches as weather authorities ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  2. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  3. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  4. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  5. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...