South Africa

Removal of shark nets prompts closure of some KZN beaches as cyclone Cheseno moves away

29 January 2023 - 10:11
The KZN Sharks Board has removed shark nets along the north coast, prompting the closure of three beaches as weather authorities closely monitor tropical cyclone Cheneso. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Tatiana Shepeleva

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board (KZNSB) has removed shark safety gear along the north coast, prompting the closure of three beaches as weather authorities closely monitor tropical cyclone Cheneso.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) assured South Africans the storm was moving away “into extratropical waters of the southwest Indian Ocean”.

KZNSB operations manager Greg Thompson told TimesLIVE on Sunday when there is “any prediction of extreme acts of nature from forecasts, in this case a cyclone moving in a southeasterly direction off Madagascar, we remove shark safety gear”.

Thompson said it is a precautionary measure to avoid loss and damage of gear.

“Obviously, as it is an act of nature, there is always a chance we won't be affected at all,” he said.

Tropical storm Cheneso: precautionary closure of three KZN beaches

Three beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will be closed to the public from Saturday as a precautionary measure due to tropical storm Cheneso.
News
1 day ago

“When we have situations where we are affected the large swells, strong currents, flooding rivers and debris dislodge our anchoring systems and our gear ends up on the beach or drifting unmanaged in the ocean, which is not ideal.

“When we remove gear we normally advise beach management to ban bathing due to the increase of the risk of a shark-related incident without safety gear in the water.

“Beach management will then make any decisions regarding bathing being banned at any beaches.”

The KwaDukuza municipality said the cyclone’s movement is expected to result in the swell size increasing.

After consulting with the sharks board, the municipality decided to ban bathing at Blythedale Beach, Thompson’s Bay Beach and Clark Bay Beach from Sunday “until further notice”.

TimesLIVE

