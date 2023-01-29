“When we have situations where we are affected the large swells, strong currents, flooding rivers and debris dislodge our anchoring systems and our gear ends up on the beach or drifting unmanaged in the ocean, which is not ideal.
Removal of shark nets prompts closure of some KZN beaches as cyclone Cheseno moves away
Image: 123RF/Tatiana Shepeleva
The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board (KZNSB) has removed shark safety gear along the north coast, prompting the closure of three beaches as weather authorities closely monitor tropical cyclone Cheneso.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) assured South Africans the storm was moving away “into extratropical waters of the southwest Indian Ocean”.
KZNSB operations manager Greg Thompson told TimesLIVE on Sunday when there is “any prediction of extreme acts of nature from forecasts, in this case a cyclone moving in a southeasterly direction off Madagascar, we remove shark safety gear”.
Thompson said it is a precautionary measure to avoid loss and damage of gear.
“Obviously, as it is an act of nature, there is always a chance we won't be affected at all,” he said.
