Africa

Kamala Harris wraps up Ghana visit, heads to Tanzania

30 March 2023 - 10:11 By Francis Kokoroko and Nuzulack Dausen

US Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ghanaian women entrepreneurs on Wednesday to discuss economic empowerment and leadership before heading to Tanzania to continue her week-long African tour.

Harris is the latest US government figure to visit African countries, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as Washington strives to counter-balance growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

Since landing in Ghana on Sunday, Harris has met President Nana Akufo-Addo, participated in a state banquet, given a speech to young people about innovation and women's empowerment, and visited a 'slave castle' that was the last stop for thousands of Africans sold into the transatlantic slave trade.

She left Ghana and flew to the Tanzanian commercial capital,

Dar Es Salaam, where she was greeted by Vice President Philip Mpango. She will meet President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

On Friday, she will fly to Zambia, where she will meet President Hakainde Hichilema then leave on Saturday.

Reuters

