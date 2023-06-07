Judges at a UN war crimes court in The Hague have ruled geriatric Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, 90, is unfit to stand trial but in a decision published on Wednesday said slimmed down legal proceedings can continue.
“The trial chamber finds Kabuga is no longer capable of meaningful participation in his trial,” a decision published on the court's website said.
However, instead of halting the trial, the judges said they would set up an “alternative finding procedure that resembles a trial as closely as possible, but without the possibility of a conviction”.
Reuters
UN court finds Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga unfit for trial
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
Reuters
