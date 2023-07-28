Africa

Zim presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere's election billboards vandalised

28 July 2023 - 16:18 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Billboards advertising independent Zimbabwe presidential candidate and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's election campaign are being vandalised. File photo.
Billboards advertising independent Zimbabwe presidential candidate and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's election campaign are being vandalised. File photo.
Image: Believe Nyakudjara

Billboards advertising independent Zimbabwe presidential candidate and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's election campaign are being vandalised.

The billboards, which have a picture of the candidate with the words “vote Saviour Kasukuwere for president” printed in large lettering were erected at various locations around the country.

Images of the vandalised billboards were circulated on social media.

Former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi, chair of Kasukuwere's presidential campaign, condemned the vandalism.

“Vandalism of our billboards in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare is a step away from violence on our supporters and candidate. The state has a responsibility to guarantee peace and security of candidates,” he said. 

Recently, the office of the minister of state for the Harare metropolitan province, the ministry of transport, and the city of Harare issued a joint statement on the “mushrooming of both legal and illegal billboards” and directed individuals or companies that had erected billboards without authorisation to remove them within 48 hours.

“According to the Government Billboard Policy and the City of Harare (Control of Advertising Signs) bylaws, it is illegal to erect billboards or any structure within the city of Harare area of jurisdiction and along all state roads without a valid permit and approved plans.”

The vandalising of the billboards and joint statement angered Zimbabweans who view it as a sign that the ruling party Zanu-PF is threatened by the independent presidential candidate.

The Zimbabwe high court barred the former cabinet minister from contesting the presidential elections on August 23.

