Phones, laptops, watches, modems, hard drives and routers among items seized during Zim election protests

“The equipment was being used to unlawfully tabulate election voting statistics and results from polling stations throughout the country. These figures were being supplied by observers and political party agents.

“The co-ordinators of the information were stationed at the Holiday Inn Harare and were in the process of feeding the information to a location in The Grange, Harare, where the presidential election results were to be announced using the VPN system through the Apollo concept. The results were to be announced on August 24 as promised by Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa,” read the statement.

In an earlier statement, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said lawyers were being denied access to the arrested 41 election monitors.

On Thursday afternoon, ZLHR said they had been granted access to the arrested election monitors who have been charged with announcing election results before official announcements.

“After serving police with a letter threatening legal action, lawyers have been granted access to at least 38 people now. They are interviewing them now to get more details. They have been charged with contravening section 66 of Electoral Act (which criminalises purported publication of results before official announcement),” said ZLHR.

Civil society groups in the country have demanded the release of the monitors and condemned the seizing of office equipment by the police.

“We demand the immediate release ZESN and ERC staff members. We also strongly condemn the raiding and confiscation of their computers and phones. We know the arrest is aimed at stopping parallel tabulation of election results, which is legal,” said Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe.

Tensions and frustration are high as the election has been marred by long delays with opposition parties alleging “rigging and voter suppression”.

TimesLIVE