Africa

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa re-elected president: electoral commission

26 August 2023 - 23:45 By Reuters
Zimbabwean President and leader of the ruling ZANU-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, gestures as he casts his vote in the general elections at the Sherwood primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, August 23, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa won this week's presidential election with 52.6% of the vote, the country's electoral commission said on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election for a second term.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, secured 44% of the presidential vote.

Mnangagwa also narrowly defeated Chamisa at the last presidential election in 2018.

 

Zanu-PF says it's on target to win Zim election, but opposition's Chamisa is optimistic too

Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe as the poll results from the general election begin to trickle in.
Zimbabwe braces for close election as early parliamentary results come in

Early parliamentary results in Zimbabwe showed the ruling party and the main opposition neck and neck on Friday, after an election in which President ...
Zimbabweans vote for second day in wards hit by delays

Though the 40 wards make up less than 1% of the country's 12,374 wards, they include 11 wards in Harare, which has the highest number of registered ...
