A plane crash in Zimbabwe has claimed six lives, local media reported.
According to the reports, the light aircraft, owned by RioZim, crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava on Friday morning. It was apparently flying from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe.
The crash is suspected to have been caused by a mechanical fault.
The Herald quoted police as saying four of the victims were foreigners and the other two Zimbabweans.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a plane crash which occurred on September 29 between 7.30am and 8am, where six people are confirmed dead,” police said.
“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 6am and crashed about 6km from Mashava.”
RioZim confirmed the crash and said it was working with relevant authorities to gather more information.
RioZim confirms plane crash in Zimbabwe, reports of six dead
Indian mine owner Harpal Randhawa and son believed to be among victims
Image: REUTERS/Mkhululi Thobela
A plane crash in Zimbabwe has claimed six lives, local media reported.
According to the reports, the light aircraft, owned by RioZim, crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava on Friday morning. It was apparently flying from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe.
The crash is suspected to have been caused by a mechanical fault.
The Herald quoted police as saying four of the victims were foreigners and the other two Zimbabweans.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a plane crash which occurred on September 29 between 7.30am and 8am, where six people are confirmed dead,” police said.
“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 6am and crashed about 6km from Mashava.”
RioZim confirmed the crash and said it was working with relevant authorities to gather more information.
Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said RioZim owner Harpal Randhawa and his son were among the dead.
“I am deeply saddened with the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane. Five other people including his son, who was also a pilot but a passenger on this flight, also died in the crash,” wrote Chin’ono on X.
“My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and the Rio Zim community.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Six dead, 15 trapped underground in Zimbabwe mine accident: state TV
Fourteen dead in plane crash in Brazil's Amazonas state
Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos