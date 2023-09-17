World

Fourteen dead in plane crash in Brazil's Amazonas state

17 September 2023 - 07:27 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
People look at the aircraft after it crashed, which has left 14 dead in Barcelos, Amazonas, Brazil, on September 16 2023.
People look at the aircraft after it crashed, which has left 14 dead in Barcelos, Amazonas, Brazil, on September 16 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Wellington Melo

Fourteen people on a small jet died when the plane crashed in Brazil's northern Amazonas state on Saturday, the state's governor said.

The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400km from the state capital, Manaus.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," said Wilson Lima, governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends."

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline issued a statement confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating but offering no details about deaths or injuries.

"We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses," the statement said.

The Brazilian Air Force said in a statement that investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center had been called in to begin an investigation into the reasons for the crash of the small aircraft, an Embraer Bandeirante with the registration PT-SOG.

In an interview with O Globo newspaper, Lima said the bodies had already been removed from the aircraft and that the victims were Brazilian tourists.

Lima also added that the region faces heavy rainfall and the most likely cause of the accident was an error in the route taken at the time of landing.

READ MORE:

Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula

It would be up to Brazil's judiciary to decide if Russian President Putin would be arrested or not if he attends next year's G20 summit in the South ...
News
6 days ago

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 66% in August

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon fell 66.11% in August to its lowest level for the month since 2018, Environment Minister Marina Silva said on ...
News
1 week ago

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Colombian children found alive in jungle two weeks after plane crash

Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than two weeks after the plane they were ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. STORM SURGE | Freak wave kills 93-year-old woman as it hits car park in ... South Africa
  2. Fourteen dead in plane crash in Brazil's Amazonas state World
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Lavish 81st birthday celebration for Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa Africa
  5. Free rugby TV if you bet on Rugby World Cup South Africa

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV