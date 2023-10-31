Africa

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program

31 October 2023 - 09:36 By Jasper Ward
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Biden said he intends to terminate the designation of these countries as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the Agoa, effective January 1, 2024.
Biden said he intends to terminate the designation of these countries as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the Agoa, effective January 1, 2024.
Image: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he intends to end the participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade program.

Biden said he was taking the step because of "gross violations" of internationally recognised human rights by the Central African Republic and Uganda.

He also cited Niger and Gabon's failure to establish or make continual progress toward the protection of political pluralism and the rule of law.

"Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger, and Uganda, these countries have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the Agoa eligibility criteria," Biden said in a letter to the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Biden said he intends to terminate the designation of these countries as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the Agoa, effective January 1, 2024.

He said he will continue to assess whether they meet the program's eligibility requirements.

Launched in 2000, Agoa grants exports from qualifying countries duty-free access to the US market. It is set to expire in September 2025, but discussions are already underway over whether to extend it and for how long.

African governments and industry groups are pushing for an early 10-year extension without changes in order to reassure business and new investors who might have concerns over Agoa's future.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Agoa trade deal talks: SA will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China

The outcome of the November meeting will have serious economic implications
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Allan Boesak slams 'spineless' hosting of pro-Israel US for Agoa forum

Anti-apartheid struggle veteran Allan Boesak criticised the government’s hosting of US representatives for the African Growth & Opportunity Act forum ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Agoa duty-free programme needs changes, says US trade official

The US should make changes to its flagship trade initiative with Africa that would increase its impact as part of a potential reauthorisation by ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. BHEKISISA | Yes or no? Here’s what sexual consent means in South Africa South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  3. Keen to see the Boks but low on cash? Gautrain is offering free rides to OR ... Rugby
  4. Woolworths steps up battle for affluent shoppers with Absolute Pets deal Business Times
  5. Conflict uproots record 6.9-million people in Congo -IOM Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...