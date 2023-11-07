Africa

Canada investigates fatal embassy explosion in Nigeria, issues travel alert

07 November 2023 - 08:11 By MacDonald Dzirutwe and Ismail Shakil
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.
Image: Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Canada is investigating an explosion at its embassy in Nigeria that killed two people, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday, as Ottawa joined Washington and London in issuing a warning against nonessential travel to the West African nation.

"We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation," Joly said on X.

"I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the two people killed in this tragedy," she said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson said there were deaths and injuries in a fire on Monday at the High Commission of Canada but did not give any figures.

"President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery," the statement said.

Canada's High Commission in Nigeria, without commenting on the explosion, said on social media it had "temporarily suspended operations until further notice".

The embassy issued a travel advisory, warning against non-essential travel to Nigeria, including capital Abuja, "due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings".

Tinubu, preoccupied with fixing the economy, has yet to outline how he plans to tackle widespread insecurity across the country, including a long-running insurgency in the northeast and kidnappings for ransom in the northwest.

The US and Britain had said on Friday there was an "elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria's larger cities" and warned against travelling to Africa's most populous nation.

Western countries routinely issue warnings about travelling to Nigeria, which the Abuja government often dismisses as lacking merit. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Agoa on a contested continent in a changing geopolitical world

It is notable that the global geopolitical environment has become murkier, unpredictable and riskier since Agoa was renewed by former US president ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Uganda army says it attacked rebels who murdered honeymooning tourists

Uganda's army has killed six fighters from an Islamic State-linked group that shot dead a honeymooning couple and their guide in a national park two ...
News
5 days ago

Suspected Boko Haram attack kills at least 40 in Nigeria's Yobe state, police say

At least 40 people were killed in Nigeria's Yobe state between Monday and Tuesday after suspected Boko Haram militants shot at villagers and set off ...
News
4 days ago

Nigerian Supreme Court affirms President Bola Tinubu's election win

Nigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Bola Tinubu's election win, bringing to an end a legal challenge brought by his two main rivals, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Malaysia says won't recognise unilateral sanctions on supporters of Palestinian ... World
  2. Canada investigates fatal embassy explosion in Nigeria, issues travel alert Africa
  3. Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages World
  4. LISTEN | More than 7,400 malaria cases recorded in SA this year: travellers ... South Africa
  5. Four men charged over theft of R108m gold toilet from English palace World

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok