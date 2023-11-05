Agoa on a contested continent in a changing geopolitical world
It is notable that the global geopolitical environment has become murkier, unpredictable and riskier since Agoa was renewed by former US president Barack Obama in 2015
05 November 2023 - 00:00
As South Africa and the US co-hosted the Agoa Forum in Johannesburg this week, the private sector and social partners focused on its reauthorisation and renewal. Delegates raised concerns about the need for beneficiary reviews to be expanded to at least five annually. This would offer more policy certainty to the private sector...
