Africa

UK top court to give ruling on Rwanda migrant plan next week

13 November 2023 - 09:30 By Michael Holden
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The UK Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling on Wednesday on whether the government can go ahead with its controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.

In April, London's Court of Appeal said the scheme was unlawful because the east African country was not a safe country, dealing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a major blow in his bid to deter large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel from France.

Government lawyers argued at the UK's top court in October that it should overturn that ruling. Five judges, including the Supreme Court President Robert Reed, will hand down their ruling this Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.

"The judgment in the above case will be handed down in the Supreme Court on Wednesday 15 November 2023 shortly after 10am," the court said.

The Rwanda deal, struck by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2022, was designed to deter asylum seekers from making dangerous journeys across the Channel, and Sunak has made a pledge to "stop the boats" one of five priorities as he seeks to turn around his and his party's fortunes.

This year more than 26,500 people have arrived in Britain on small boats without permission, after a record 45,755 were detected in 2022.

The government told the court there was a "serious and pressing need" for the Rwanda scheme, and that the deal with Rwanda would ensure migrants were treated well.

But lawyers representing asylum seekers argued it would put migrants at risk of being returned to their home countries despite having valid asylum claims.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK's Rwanda migrant plan under scrutiny at highest court

Britain's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda reached the UK's top court on Monday, as the government argued there was a need to deter Channel ...
News
1 month ago

UK top court to hear government appeal on Rwanda migrant plan

Government lawyers will on Monday tell Britain's top court that it should overturn a ruling which declared unlawful a plan to deport migrants to ...
News
1 month ago

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda is R3.9m

Britain's government said on Monday it will cost on average about £169,000 to deport each asylum seeker to Rwanda in the first detailed assessment of ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Bhekisisa: When & how the anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa South Africa
  2. UK top court to give ruling on Rwanda migrant plan next week Africa
  3. Elderly man kills another in ‘witchcraft’ row South Africa
  4. Stolen street lights intercepted en route to Mozambique South Africa
  5. LOOK | Kolisi family visit Inter Miami FC, gets kitted out in Messi gear South Africa

Latest Videos

Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...