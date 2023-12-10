Africa

Polls open in Egypt's three-day presidential election

10 December 2023 - 11:50 By Aidan Lewis
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Image: Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS / File photo

Polls opened on Sunday in Egypt's presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to secure six more years in power.

Voting is spread over three days and runs from 9am until 9pm, with results due to be announced on Dec. 18.

Approximately 67 million Egyptians are eligible to vote, according to the election authority, out of a total population of 104 million.

