Africa

Torrential rains kill at least 14 in city in east Congo

12 December 2023 - 10:43 By Crispin Kyala
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The victims were all killed in the Bukavu commune of Ibanda, where many people live in makeshift houses that collapsed under the rain, the mayor of the commune, Jean Balek Mugabo, told Reuters via telephone.
The victims were all killed in the Bukavu commune of Ibanda, where many people live in makeshift houses that collapsed under the rain, the mayor of the commune, Jean Balek Mugabo, told Reuters via telephone.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble/ File photo

At least 14 people died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential rains battered the city of Bukavu overnight, causing landslides and houses to collapse, a local official said on Monday.

The victims were all killed in the Bukavu commune of Ibanda, where many people live in makeshift houses that collapsed under the rain, the mayor of the commune, Jean Balek Mugabo, told Reuters via telephone.

The death toll is likely to rise as several victims are in hospital with serious injuries, he added.

Congo is in the midst of political campaigns in the run-up to general elections on Dec. 20 that have highlighted weak infrastructure across Africa's second-largest country, particularly in conflict-torn eastern provinces such as South Kivu, where Bukavu is located.

Poverty and poor infrastructure make communities such as those in Ibanda more vulnerable to extreme weather such as heavy rain.

Flash floods killed more than 400 people in a remote, mountainous area of South Kivu in May.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Senior officials in EC premier's office arrested for tender fraud News
  3. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  4. High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested ... South Africa
  5. Five miners freed from Gold One sit-in ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism