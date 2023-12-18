Africa

Kenya investigating launch of anti-DRC alliance in Nairobi after Congo protests

18 December 2023 - 08:02 By Humphrey Malalo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
In response to the development, Congo on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to Kenya and Tanzania for consultations.
In response to the development, Congo on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to Kenya and Tanzania for consultations.
Image: REUTERS/Justin Makangara

Kenya said on Sunday it strongly disassociated itself from an anti-Kinshasa alliance that was launched in Nairobi on Friday and would investigate after the Democratic Republic of Congo recalled its ambassador in protest.

The so-called Congo River Alliance includes Congolese politicians and groups such as the M23 rebels, who have seized territory in eastern Congo, and Corneille Nangaa, a former Congo election commission chief.

In response to the development, Congo on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to Kenya and Tanzania for consultations.

The envoy to Tanzania was recalled because Tanzania hosts the headquarters of the East African Community bloc, to which Congo also belongs to.

In a statement, Kenya's foreign minister, Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya was aware some Congolese nationals had addressed the press in Kenya and made statements that were "inimical to the constitutional order of the Democratic Republic of Congo".

"Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly nation of DRC and has commenced investigation," he said.

The probe, the minister said, would try "to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech".

The new alliance, which Nangaa said aimed to string together various Congolese armed groups, militias, social and political organisations, is an additional concern in a region where insecurity has persisted for decades, fuelled by ethnic rivalries and a tussle over resources.

Congo is due to hold presidential and legislative elections on Dec. 20.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Eastern DRC ceasefire extended for two weeks, White House confirms

The parties to a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to a two-week extension, White House national security council ...
News
1 day ago

DRC president likely to win a second term this week

Felix Tshisekedi faces more than 20 candidates, including Martin Fayulu, who believes he won in 2018
News
1 day ago

Opposition cries foul as DRC readies for vote

As the Democratic Republic of Congo gears up for elections next week, the opposition and independent observers warn that issues including illegible ...
News
1 day ago

DRC recalls envoys to Tanzania, Kenya over alliance launch in Nairobi

Democratic Republic of Congo recalled its ambassadors from Kenya and Tanzania for consultations on Saturday after a new Congolese military alliance ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Process to procure new nuclear power kicks off, but first unit to only come ... South Africa
  3. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  4. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa
  5. Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation South Africa

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...