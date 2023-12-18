South Africa

Body of dreadlocked man found in bushes next to graveyard

The deceased was wearing a gold ring, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt

18 December 2023 - 07:10
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The deceased had dreadlocks and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt. File photo.
The deceased had dreadlocks and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police in Polokwane are seeking public assistance in a case of murder after the partially burnt body of an unknown man was discovered in bushes next to the graveyard in Maake over the weekend.

According to police, the body was found on Saturday at Lefara village in Maake policing area outside Tzaneen.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the deceased had dreadlocks and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt.

He said police received a report from the community about the body of an unknown man in bushes.

“ The body of an unknown male was found with multiple injuries and partially burnt. Police also found burnt firewood next to the body. The deceased is estimated to be between 30 and 37 years old. A case of murder is being investigated,” Mashaba said.

He said the motive for the incident is not yet known.

Police have urged any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) to contact Det-Sgt Rhulani Mathe at 082 319 9742, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money

Police in Maake in Polokwane, Limpopo, are looking for a gang who allegedly broke into a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint.
News
19 hours ago

Tip-off about 'girls trafficked in shipping container from West Africa' leads to arrest in George

The Hawks arrested a woman in George in the Western Cape on Saturday after receiving information three "young girls" had allegedly been trafficked to ...
News
18 hours ago

Two bust after cops uncover 'clandestine' Durban drug lab

Two men were arrested after police uncovered a "clandestine" drug laboratory in Silverglen, Durban, this week.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Process to procure new nuclear power kicks off, but first unit to only come ... South Africa
  3. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  4. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  5. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...