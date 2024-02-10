Africa

700,000 children in Sudan at risk of worst form of malnutrition: Unicef

10 February 2024 - 10:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese families wait with their luggage at a camp centre next to the port to be processed for evacuation, after the crisis in Sudan's capital Khartoum, in Port Sudan on May 4 2023. File photo.
Sudanese families wait with their luggage at a camp centre next to the port to be processed for evacuation, after the crisis in Sudan's capital Khartoum, in Port Sudan on May 4 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Unicef said on Friday 700,000 children in Sudan are likely to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition this year, and tens of thousands could die.

A 10-month war in Sudan between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country's infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine and displaced millions of people inside and outside the country.

"The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year," James Elder, spokesperson for Unicef, told a press conference in Geneva.

"Unicef won't be able to treat more than 300,000 of those without improved access and without additional support. In that case, tens of thousands would likely die."

Elder defined the most dangerous form of malnutrition as severe acute malnutrition, which makes a child 10 more likely to die from diseases such as cholera and malaria. He said 3.5-million children were projected to suffer acute malnutrition.

Unicef provides "ready-to-use therapeutic food", or RUTF, a life-saving food item that treats severe wasting in children under five years old, to Sudan.

Unicef is appealing for $840m (R15.94bn) to help just over 7.5-million children in Sudan this year, but Elder deplored the lack of funds collected in previous appeals.

"Despite the magnitude of needs, last year the funding Unicef sought for nearly three-quarters of children in Sudan was not forthcoming," Elder said.

The UN on Wednesday urged countries not to forget the civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, appealing for $4.1bn (R77.82bn) to meet their humanitarian needs and support those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Half of Sudan's population — around 25-million people — need humanitarian assistance and protection, while more than 1.5-million people have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to the UN.

READ MORE:

About 40 killed in violence near disputed Sudan-South Sudan border

About 40 people, many of them civilians, have been killed in violence in a disputed area on South Sudan's border with Sudan over the weekend, a ...
News
4 days ago

Sudanese RSF brings down telecom networks across Sudan

Communications were down for most Sudanese on Monday in what two telecom sector sources and the army-aligned state news agency said was a deliberate ...
News
4 days ago

At least one child dying every two hours in Sudan's Zamzam camp: MSF

At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan's Zamzam camp, one of the largest and oldest camps for displaced people in the country, French ...
News
4 days ago

UN says Ghanaian peacekeeper killed in violence in South Sudan

A United Nations peacekeeper from Ghana has been killed alongside some civilians after clashes between rival local groups in the Abyei region on ...
News
1 week ago

Ethnic killings in one Sudan city left up to 15,000 dead last year: UN report

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed in one city in Sudan's West Darfur region last year in ethnic violence by the paramilitary RSF and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban's uShaka Marine World to close as workers strike for more pay South Africa
  2. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  3. East London’s Zazi Fashion makes its debut at New York Fashion Week South Africa
  4. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa
  5. Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech