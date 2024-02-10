Africa

Nigeria's Dangote refinery set to deliver first fuel: sources

10 February 2024 - 10:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aliko Dangote says African nations should work to make it easier for investors to travel within the continent. File photo.
Aliko Dangote says African nations should work to make it easier for investors to travel within the continent. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Nigeria's newly operating Dangote refinery is due to deliver its first fuel into the local market within weeks, four sources told Reuters, in a key milestone toward long sought energy independence for Africa's top oil exporter.

Nigeria has relied on imports for most of the fuel it consumes but the $20bn (R379.63bn) refinery is set to turn it into a net exporter of fuel to other West African countries, in a huge potential shift of power and profit dynamics in the industry.

The first fuel should be hitting the market "anytime from now", a senior Dangote executive, speaking anonymously as the details were not public, told Reuters.

The development means Nigeria has been exporting less oil in recent months and could soon import less gasoline and diesel for domestic needs from oil majors and trading houses — a multibillion-dollar annual trade that has persisted for decades.

Nigeria's national oil firm NNPC is set to supply the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant with 4-million barrels in March, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, bringing the total supplies since December to 12-million barrels, or roughly 100,000 bpd.

Shell resumes oil supply to Nigeria's state refinery ahead of restart

Shell Nigeria unit said on Friday it has resumed supply of crude oil from its Bonny export terminal to the state-owned refinery in Port Harcourt ...
News
3 hours ago

The source added that NNPC was allocating cargoes to the refinery on a spot basis. "They nominate and (NNPC gives) them based on availability; no minimum or maximum."

Dangote is also set to receive two cargoes of US WTI crude from oil trader Trafigura, two of the sources said.

Neither privately owned Dangote refinery nor state-owned NNPC immediately responded to an official Reuters request for comment.

The refinery, Africa's largest, was built on a peninsula on the outskirts of the commercial capital Lagos by the continent's richest man Aliko Dangote.

It is producing and storing diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, and residual oil, one of the sources said. Tests to determine if the supplies meet quality standards are in final stages, the Dangote executive added.

Reaching full capacity could take months and Dangote has said it will start by refining 350,000 bpd and aims to ramp up to full production later this year.

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | What is pushing the Nigerian naira to record lows?

Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,490 per dollar on Tuesday, bringing its losses to 40% since the start of this year, LSEG data showed, as ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria oil enters unclear new era after Shell's onshore asset sale

Shell's exit from Nigeria's onshore oil sector highlights risks oil majors face in Africa's biggest exporter but has raised hopes that local firms ...
News
1 week ago

Two South Koreans released after being kidnapped in Nigeria

Two South Koreans kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria earlier this month have been released safely, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Nigerian lawmakers pass 2024 budget after Tinubu seeks extra funds

Nigerian lawmakers approved a 28.77-trillion naira (about R600bn) budget for 2024 on Saturday, accepting a funding increase which the government had ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban's uShaka Marine World to close as workers strike for more pay South Africa
  2. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  3. East London’s Zazi Fashion makes its debut at New York Fashion Week South Africa
  4. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa
  5. Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech