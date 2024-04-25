Africa

Britain's Rwanda asylum legislation formally becomes law

25 April 2024 - 13:03 By William James
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People, believed to be migrants, arrive on a lifeboat before they disembark at Port of Dover, Britain, April 23, 2024.
People, believed to be migrants, arrive on a lifeboat before they disembark at Port of Dover, Britain, April 23, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's King Charles has given his assent to legislation central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Royal assent is the final stage in the legislative process, and effectively rubber stamps the decision taken by parliament earlier this week to approve the bill after a long battle between the government and opponents of the plan.

The Royal Assent was announced in the House of Lords on Thursday, meaning the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill will now become law.

Parliament approved the legislation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. On Monday, Sunak said he expected the first flights to Rwanda to take off in 10 to 12 weeks after it was passed.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK parliament passes Rwanda asylum law as Sunak vows flights will start in weeks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Monday to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks as the upper house of ...
News
2 days ago

What is the UK's Rwanda migrant deportation plan?

Britain's parliament is set to pass legislation which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes will pave the way for the government to send asylum seekers to ...
News
1 week ago

Africa’s super wealthy still mostly in Joburg, but semigration sees Mother City fast catching up

Cape Town, the Cape winelands, Tangier and Marrakesh, Kigali, Nairobi, Windhoek and Swakopmund are cities and areas in Africa to consider relocating ...
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  4. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display